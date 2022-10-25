Online application for ONGC new job vacancy underway, apply now to get salary upto Rs 1,80,000

Oil and Natural Gas Limited (ONGC) is looking for promising, energetic and young aspirants with bright academic records to join the organization as Class I executives (at E1 level) in Finance and Marine Discipline.

The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India or abroad depending upon the requirements of the organization.

ONGC job vacancy detail:

Important dates:

Start date of online registration of application: 18/10/2022 (Tuesday)

Last date of online registration of application: 7/11/2022 (Monday)

ONGC recruitment post-wise vacancy:

Finance & Account Officers: 56

Finance & Account Officers (Secretariat Executive): 4

Marine Officer: 4

Total: 64

ONGC recruitment 2022 educational qualification:

Finance & Account Officers: Graduate Degree with ICWA/CA or MBA with Specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks or PGDM/MBA (from IIMs only) with minimum 60% marks.

Finance & Account Officers (Secretariat Executive): Should have passed the final examination of the institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and should be an Associate/ Fellow members of ICSL.

Marine Officer: Ministry of Transport’s Certificate of competency of Master Foreign Going.

Age limits for ONGC jobs:

Unreserved: 30

OBC (Non Creamy Layer): 33

SC/ST: 35

PWBD: 40

Ex-servicemen: 35

Pay scale for ONGC recruitment:

Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000.

Selection process of ONGC new jobs:

The candidates will be shortlisted based on performance in the CBT subject to minimum 45% marks for GEN/OBC/EWS and 40% for SC/ST/PWBD in the ratio of 1.5 against the number of vacancies. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Know how to apply for ONGC job vacancy:

Eligible & interested candidates need to visit ongcindia.com to register their application online. The registration site shall remain open from 18/10/2022 to 07/11/2022. No other mode, repeat no other mode of application shall be accepted.

Click here to read the ONGC job vacancy notification.