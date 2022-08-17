Ministry of Education Recruitment 2022: Online application for this post with salary up to Rs 2,10,000 underway, apply now

Applications are invited from eminent academics for filling up the posts of Vice-Chancellor in the National Institute of Educational Planning & Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi on transfer/deputation/contract basis.

The posts carry pay of Rs 2,10,000 per month and a special allowance of Rs 11,250 per month along with other allowances as per 7th CPC.

The Vice-Chancellor shall be appointed by the government on terms & conditions similar ordinarily be for five years or till the age of 70 years whichever is earlier.

The National Institute of Educational Planning & Administration (NIEPA) is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education. It is the apex training institute in India for education planners and administrators. Its main functions cover the fields of training, research advisory and consultancy services, knowledge dissemination and networking with other institutions and international agencies.

The Vice Chancellor is the Principal Academic and Executive Officer of the institute and should have experience in any of these fields. He/ she must have impressive academic credentials as he/she is expected to spearhead the major initiative towards achieving the objectives of NIEPA and administrative record for the efficient administration of the affairs of NIEPA.

Eligibility:

A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is to be appointed as Voce-Chancellor.

The person to be appointed as a Vice-Chancellor should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of ten years’ of experience as professor in a university or ten years of experience in a reputed research and/ or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Experience in the area of educational planning and administration at National and International level.

She/he should not be more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Procedure of appointment:

Appointment will be made from a panel names recommended by the search-cum-selection committee.

The advertisement and the formant of application are available on the websites.

Applications of eligible individual received by post through candidates/nominators shall be considered the applications in the prescribed format should reach on or before 5th September, 2022 by Registered/Speed Post to:

Deputy Secretary (PN-I & EBSB),

Department of Higher Education,

Ministry of Education,

Room No. 212-C, ‘C’ Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.