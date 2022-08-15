ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 103 vacancies, Salary up to Rs 69100

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published a recruitment notification for the recruitment of Constables in the employment Newspaper. A total of 103 vacancies will be filled for Constable (Pioneer) Group C Posts for Carpenter, Mason and Plumber posts though this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022 from 19th August to 17th September 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is on a temporary basis likely to be permanent. The Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere across India.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of online application – August 19, 2022

Last date of online application – September 17, 2022

Vacancy Details

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts

Constable (Mason): 31 Posts

Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable 2022 Salary details

Pay Scale of ITBP Constable is of LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC).

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board. One year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade of Mason or Carpenter or Plumber.

Age limit

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years.

ITBP Constable Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Written Exam

Trade Test

Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)

How to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the vacancies via online mode on the official website of ITBP – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date of application is September 17, 2022.

Click Here For ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Official Notification