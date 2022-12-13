ISRO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for vacancy of Assistant posts

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released notification for the vacancy of assistant posts at the ISRO centers in Karnataka and New Delhi. Interested candidates can check eligibility and apply online. A total of seven vacancies are available. Candidates willing to apply can do the same on or before December 28, 2022. For further details and information, check below:

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Vacant Posts:

Post 1: Assistant (Rajbhasha) – 4

– 4 Post 2: Assistant (Rajbhasha) – 3

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Opening date for online registration: December 8, 2022



Closing date for online registration: December 28, 2022

Last date for payment: December 30, 2022

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

Interested candidates should hold a graduation degree from a recognized institution.

The candidate should have a minimum score of 60% or 6.32 CGPA.

The candidate should have @25 words per minute typing speed in Hindi.

The candidate should have knowledge in English typewriting.

For further details, candidates can check the official notification.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Pay scale:

Selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 25,500.

Age Limit:

The candidate applying should not be of more then 28 years of age.

How to Apply:



Candidates are to check the ISRO official website.

They can download and save the notification for future and further references.

Important links: