IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 490 apprentice posts; Check eligibility, and other details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the 490 vacancies of apprentice posts including Trade/Technician/Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – iocl.com. The online application is already underway and the deadline for application submission is September 10, 2023.

The organization aims to fill a total of 490 vacancies for the post of Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice through this recruitment drive. Candidates holding Diploma, Graduation and relevant subject qualification can apply online.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 490 vacancies will be filled for the Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice posts in the organization.

The candidates selected for Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) will be posted at its Locations in States of India (Tamil Nadu& Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.)

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Machanic/Instrumet Mechanic/Machinist)- The candidates applying for the mentioned posts should have passed Matric with regular full time two year ITI in relevant subject.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics – The applicants applying for these posts should have done 3 years regular full time Diploma in relevant discipline of Engineering with minimum 50% marks

Trade Apprentice – Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.) – Candidates must be a Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 24 years. Age relaxation is available for candidates of reserved category.

How to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

visit the website at www.iocl.com

On the home page, click on the Apprentice tab

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form before last date that is September 10, 2023.

Print a copy for future reference.

If you want to know more details then check the official notification.