Fresh Railway recruitment 2023 notification for multiple posts issued, check details

A fresh Railway recruitment 2023 notification has been issued for the recruitment of multiple vacant posts. The notification has been issued by the South East Central Railway (SECR).

A total of 772 posts will be filled up in the Nagpur Division during this recruitment drive. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in on or before July 7, 2023.

SECR Recruitment 2023 details

Name and number of posts:

Railway recruitment 2023 notification

Educational qualification:

  • The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/ State Council for Vocational Training. The candidate should possess the required qualification as on date of opening of online notification i.e 08.06.2023.

Age limits:

  • The candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 06.06.2023. However, the deserving candidates would get relaxation as per the rules of the government.

Selection process:

  • As per the notification, the candidates will be selected based on the average percentage of marks obtained by applicants in the Matriculation and ITI exam.

Training and stipend:

  • The training will be regulated according to standards/syllabus issued by Central Apprenticeship Council. The candidates undergoing training will be eligible for stipend as per prescribed rates.

Last date for receipt of application:

  • The online application competed in all respect, can be submitted through online from 08.06.2023 to 07.07.2023 (23:59 hrs). No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to Nagpur Division of SECR. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given to it.

Help Desk:

  • For any problems in the online submission and printing of application, sent email on 0209@gov.in

Click here to read the Railway recruitment 2023 notification.

