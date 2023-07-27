DRDO recruitment 2023: Application invited for 55 Project Scientist posts

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Project Scientists. A total of 55 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 11.

DRDO recruitment 2023 details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Project Scientists.

DRDO recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidate age should not be more than 55 years for Project Scientist ‘F’ . While the candidates applying for the Project Scientist ‘E’ posts should have an upper age limit of 50 years. Meanwhile the upper age limit for Project Scientist ‘D’, Project Scientist ‘C, is 45 years, and 40 years respectively. For Project Scientist ‘B the candidate’s age should not be more than 35 years.

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at rac.gov.in

Click on the Apply link under advt. no 146 on the homepage.

Fill out the application form and Upload all the required documents.

Submit the duly filled application form

Download and take the print for future reference.

The last date of application is August 11.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Notification here