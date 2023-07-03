BECIL vacancy: Online application underway, apply soon

Online applications for different posts by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) are underway. Different posts like Carpenter, Mason, Sewer Man and Painter will be filled up during this recruitment driver.

The online application will continue till July 17. The interested and eligible candidate can apply on or before July 17, 2023.

BECIL vacancy details:

Name and number of vacant posts:

Carpenter: 1

Mason: 1

Sewer Man: 2

Painter: 1

Qualification and Experience:

Carpenter:

10 passed from any Board with one year experience.

Preference will be given to candidates with certificate of ITI in relevant field.

Desirable: Candidate having experience in Maintenance in Hospital, Plant or multi story building.

Mason:

10 passed from any Board with one year experience.

Preference will be given to candidates with certificate of ITI in relevant field.

Desirable: Candidate having experience in Maintenance in Hospital, Plant or multi story building.

Sewer Man:

10 passed from any Board with one year experience.

Preference will be given to candidates with certificate of ITI in relevant field.

Desirable: Candidate having experience in Maintenance in Hospital, Plant or multi story building.

Painter:

10 passed from any Board with one year experience.

Preference will be given to candidates with certificate of ITI in relevant field.

Desirable: Candidate having experience in Maintenance in Hospital, Plant or multi story building.

Age limits:

Carpenter: 35

Mason: 42

Sewer Man: 35

Painter: 42

Remuneration (per month):

As per Delhi Government, the minimum wages Rates Semi Skilled Category.

Selection of the candidates:

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

How to apply:

For applying, please visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online).’

Last date for submission of application forms is 17.07.2023.

Click here to read the BECIL vacancy notification.