Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies open for 400 Officer Scale II & III posts

Bank of Maharashtra has released a bumper recruitment notification inviting applications for Officer Scale II and III posts. Aspirants who are interested to apply can do so through online mode via the official site of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra in till July 25, 2023. The registration process will open on July 13, 2023.

The bank aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies with this recruitment drive. Check the eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

• Officers in Scale III: 100 posts

• Officers in Scale II: 300 posts

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/ years from a University or Institute recognized by the government of India.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate applying for the Officers Scale III should be between 25 to 38 years and Officer Scale II is between 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination, and interview. The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50 percent for UR/EWS and 45% for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD respectively.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/EWS and OBC category is Rs 1180/- and for SC/ST/ PwBD category is Rs 118/-. The fee/ intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bank of Maharashtra.

How to apply for Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above mentioned posts through online mode via the official site of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra in till July 25, 2023.

Click here for Detailed Notification