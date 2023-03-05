Air India Walk-in interview 2023: Check date, time venue here

Air India has released the notification for the scheduled walk-in interview for the recruitment of cabin crew members in some key Indian cities. The walk-in interview is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, and Lucknow. Interested candidates who want to apply for the post, can do so by appearing on their nearest venue of the scheduled date.

“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi,” the national carrier tweeted.

Candidates who are confident in the required prowess to carry out safety, security and service duties without compromising high level care towards passengers should consider appearing for the interview on the scheduled time and date at a location suitable for them.

Check the Air India walk-in-interview 2023 date, time, and venue details:

Air India walk-in-interview 2023 Eligibility criteria:

Applicant should be a Indian National with a current Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card.

The candidates age should be between 18-27 years for freshers and 35 for experienced crew.

Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.

Fluent in English and Hindi.

Vision 6/6.

Minimum Educational Qualification:

The applicant must have completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with a minimum of 50% marks.

Minimum height required:

Female-155 cm; Weight: In proportion to height.

Key responsibilities if selected:

Selected candidates need to check safety equipment for availability and functionality.

They also need to conduct safety demonstrations for guests prior to take-off.

Manage emergency situations such as performing first aid and emergency evacuations and Inflight service duties.

Pre-boarding tasks along with boarding guests, welcoming and directing them to seats, and aiding with the storage of carry-on luggage.

Making announcements and responding to guest queries during the flight.

Ensure orderly disembarkation of guests after landing.

Administrative duties

Attending mandatory pre-flight briefings.

Preparation of reports on flight incidents, including safety, service and security incidents.

Interested candidates can check for more details about Air India Recruitment drive 2023 on its official website, airindia.in.

For more details, click on the official notification here