Shocking! Video shows man chilling with a beer bottle while 11-year-old son flies plane

In recent news, a quite disturbing video has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a Brazilian man enjoying a bottle of beer while his 11 year old son flew their private plane.

Reportedly, the video was shot moments before the plane crashed into a forest in Brazil. The crash killed both the occupants of the plane. The father was identified as Garon Maia, and the son was identified as Francisco Maia.

The incident reportedly dates back to July 29.

The video shows Mr. Maia happily holding onto his beer bottle while his 11 year old son continued to fly the plane. In the video, he can also be seen instructing his son on how to operate and control the aircraft.

Concerned officials are investigating into the matter. They are currently trying to determine if the video was shot right before the crash. They are also trying to determine if Francisco Maia was single handedly managing the flight.

Irrespective of any conclusions drawn, it was clearly Mr Maia’s lack of concern for the safety of his son and himself.

If that was not all, it was not only the father-son duo who lost their lives. The incident severely impacted Mrs. Ana Pridonik, Mr. Maia’s wife. Grief-struck, she took her own life two days after their demise.

It is to be duly noted that Brazilian law allows flying to individuals who fulfill certain criterion. The include, being above 18 years of age, having completed high schooling and being registered with the National Civil aviation Agency.

Take a look at the viral video here: