Zero COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 5 cured in Delhi: Kejriwal

By IANS
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new cases of coronavirus have come up in Delhi in last 24 hours while five patients have been cured of the deadly virus.

He said despite this the biggest challenge is to not let the situation go out of control in the city.

“No new cases have come to Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have been cured. This is not the time to be happy. The biggest challenge right now is not to let the situation go out of control. Your cooperation is needed in this,” the Chief Minster said.

So far, there have been 30 cases of coronavirus and one death in the national capital.

