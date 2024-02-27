Youth dies at Delhi zoo following heart attack, saddened wife jumps off 7th floor

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a youth died due to heart attack in Delhi. Later, his saddened wife reportedly jumped off the 7th floor. They had got married in last November.

As per reports, the two had visited a zoo in Delhi on Monday when the youth felt pain in his chest. His wife then called up his friends and the youth was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital about 20 km away from the zoo. As his health condition deteriorated, he was then taken to Safdarjung hospital. However, there he passed away while under treatment. The reason of death was reportedly ‘heart attack’.

Later, the body was taken to the youth’s house in Ghaziabad. Reportedly, at the house, his deeply saddened wife ran to the balcony and jumped from the seventh floor. She was then rescued and rushed to the Max hospital in a critical condition but she succumbed to the injury at the hospital.

The incident is making the rounds in the local area while it has raised concern of young people dying of heart attack.