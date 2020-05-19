Encounter in kashmir
(Photo: IANS)

Trooper, 2 cops injured in Srinagar encounter

By IANS

Srinagar: Two J&K policemen and one CRPF man were injured hours after a gunbattle started with the militants in the early hours of Tuesday in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, police said.

The encounter broke out in the middle of the night following a specific tip off about the presence of militants. As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the hideout in Kanemazar, the militants fired upon them triggering the encounter.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed to IANS the encounter that started around 3 a.m..

This faceoff between militants and security forces in Srinagar is taking place after almost two years.

Mobile Internet and voice calling has been suspended except for BSNL as the encounter continues.

