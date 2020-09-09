90-Year-Old Woman Raped
Shocking! 90-Year-Old Woman Raped By Youth, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman was raped by a 33-year-old man in Rewla Khanpur area of Delhi on the evening of September 7. The man has been arrested.

According to sources, the elderly woman was raped by the man in a deserted lane on Monday evening. The locals rescued the old woman after hearing her shout and nabbed the man and called the police.

The police has started a investigation under section 376 and 363 of IPC  and has taken the accused under police custody.

The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the act.

