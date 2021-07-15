PM Modi in Varanasi: Inaugurates multiple development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a number of development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi on Thursday. He was received at the Lucknow airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries and officials. The PM is addressing a public gathering at Banaras Hindu University.

The key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

“Under PM Modi’s governance, Kashi has made a new identity in the country and the world. New Kashi is reaching new heights in development. This smart Kashi has become a model for the country and world. PM Modi’s vision and inspiration is pushing people to new heights,” said UP CM.

PM Modi said that Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today facilities are being made available in Kashi too for diseases for the treatment of which one had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier.

“Centre has recently taken a major decision to empower agriculture infrastructure. The Rs 1 Lakh Crore special fund set up for the modern agriculture infrastructure will benefit our agriculture mandis too. This is a major step towards making the nation’s mandi system modern,” added Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi’s schedule:

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs. 744 crores will be inaugurated.

He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores including the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

He will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

He will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.