Over-speeding Audi car rams into Public toilet in Noida, 5 injured

Noida: An over-speeding white colour Audi car lost its control and rammed into a public toilet on the street in Sector 37 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, however, five people were left injured.

Following the incident, both the car and the public toilet were highly damaged.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Earlier, at least 15 people including seven children died while several others were injured after the tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the pilgrims were headed to Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the Ganga River when the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the incident, condoling the demise of the pilgrims, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive proper treatment.