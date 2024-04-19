Over 43 pc voting in J&K’s Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat till 1 pm

Jammu: Brisk voting was witnessed at different polling stations in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency as the day advanced.

A large number of voters were lined up in queues even as 43.11 per cent of voters used their democratic right till 1 p.m.

Data released by the Election Commission till 1 p.m. said the voter turnout in the Bani was 41.98 per cent; Banihal – 30.41 per cent; Basohli – 44.82 per cent; Bhaderwah – 43.01 per cent; Bilawar – 43.64 per cent; Chenani – 43.39 per cent; Doda – 46.87 per cent; Doda West – 48.82 per cent; Hiranagar – 43.30 per cent; Inderwal – 48.87 per cent; Jasrota – 48.94 per cent; Kathua (SC) – 45.25 per cent; Kishtwar-34.24 per cent; Padder-nagseni – 48.56 per cent; Ramban – 45.75 per cent; Ramnagar (sc) – 42.17 per cent; Udhampur East – 48.30 per cent and in Udhampur West – 36.31 per cent.

For 16,23,195 voters in the constituency, including 8,45,283 male, 7,77,899 female and 13 third gender, the Election Commission has set up 2,637 polling stations, 183 in urban and 2,454 in rural areas.

In addition to adequate security and sufficient poll staff, EC has addressed other issues of separate toilets for male and female waters, wheelchairs for infirm and weak voters, safe drinking water and even umbrellas to facilitate voters to use their democratic rights.

Voters have responded on expected lines as reflected in their enthusiasm to turn out in large numbers even in hilly and inaccessible areas like Bani in Kathua district and similar hilly places in Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar.

There has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere so far.