Mumbai: Commuters prohibited from having loud conversation while talking on mobile on BEST buses

Mumbai: Some people have the odd habit of having loud conversations in public places. Some even love to talk on the phone with a loud voice without bothering others on a bus. And some people also play music on their gadgets on the speaker and not using a headphone, which actually causes trouble for others in a public places.

After getting a number of such complaints, recently the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has come up with some restrictions.

According to the new rule, while onboard BEST buses, the passengers must wear headphones when watching videos, listening to audio or having conversations on their mobile devices.

“Not just the drivers and conductors, even passengers have complained about the unnecessary noise. We have taken this step to avoid any such inconvenience to fellow passengers since BEST buses are public service vehicles. Internally, we issued a notification on April 24,” an official from BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) said, reported WION.

It has also been reported that action may be taken under sections 38 and 112 of the Bombay Police Act if someone fails to abide by this rule.

The rule was enforced through an internal notification on April 24. A copy of the same notification will be displayed on all the buses.

