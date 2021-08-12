More than 40,000 vaccinated people test positive for Covid-19 in Kerala

New Delhi: More than 40,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 where they had already taken the jabs of vaccination. This incident has been recently reported from Kerala.

The instances of infection after vaccination have been reportedly rare. This spike in Covid infection has called for many questions regarding the immunity escape in vaccinated patients.

Sources said that the Central government has asked the Kerala government to provide samples to detect the genomic sequence of all the breakthrough infections in order to figure out if there has been a mutation.

Mutations involve changes to the sequence of an organism’s genetic code. It can vary in severity from having zero consequence to majorly altering a protein and its function. Once a mutation occurs, if it changes the function of a resulting protein, a virus or organism is then changed. Earlier this year when the second wave of Covid pandemic occured, Delta variant of the virus had been dominant.

Since the second wave abated, the authorities have been alert about the possibility of emergence of new variants.

It is to be noted that Kerala has been reporting over 20,000 cases daily for past few weeks.