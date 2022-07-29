Mig-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, both pilots killed

By WCE 1

Jaipur: A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft, on a training sortie from Uttarlai airbase in Rajasthan, crashed on Thursday evening, killing both pilots, the IAF said.

The aircraft met with an accident near Barmer at 9.10 p.m. and both pilots sustained fatal injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families, it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft had took off from Uttarlai airbase and crashed near Bhimda village.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly spoken with the Air Force chief to seek details regarding the incident.

You might also like
Nation

India logs 20,409 fresh Covid infections, 47 deaths

State

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar today

Business

Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Friday

Telecom

Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.