Mask mandatory in Delhi again, Check Fine Details

New-Delhi: As Covid-19 cases surge in the national capital, the authorities in the national capital have decided to make the usage of facemasks mandatory in the city.

This comes just as Delhi has recorded over 2,100 fresh cases of the virus over last 24 hours.

According to the notice issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory, and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who are seen without their facemasks in such areas.

However, the fine under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

In view of the decision, three Enforcement Teams in Revenue District South has been constituted to monitor the enforcement of the mandate.

The national capital has seen 32 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

In April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate, but both masks and the violation fine were brought back as Delhi started witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases.