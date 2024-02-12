JEE Main 2024: NTA likely to announce result for Session 1 today, Details inside

New Delhi: In the latest news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the 2024 JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination Main) Session 1 today, on February 12. Applicants who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website of NTA.

Official announcement for the result declaration of JEE Main 2024 result is yet to be made. However, reports suggest that the results will be declared by the evening today.

Students who qualify in JEE Mains Session-1 2024 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced. With the results of JEE Advanced, students secure admissions in different IITs for Bachelors, Integrated Masters and Bachelor-Master Dual degree in Engineering.

Further, it is important to mention that the online registration process for JEE Advanced will commence from April 21, 2024, and will close on April 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main Second session will be held from April 4 to April 15. The last date for the registration of the same is March 2, 2024.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 1 to 15, will now be held between April 4 to 15.

Here’s how candidates can apply for JEE Main Session 2: