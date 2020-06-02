Google Play Store Removes Mitron App, Delete It From Your Phone As Soon As Possible

Bhubaneswar: Mitron app, an Indian alternative to TikTok has been removed from Google Play store. There is yet to be any confirmation about the move from the spokesperson of Google or Mitron.

The app had over 5 million downloads. If you have Mitron app on your phone it is suggested you uninstall (delete) it as it comes with several issues. Mitron app has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late.

Mitron, the much touted desi version of TikTok, appears to have a “Pakistan connection” as the source code of the app was originally made by developers from Pakistan, the medi reported.

This group from Pakistan, known as Qboxus, is selling “TicTic – Android media app for creating and sharing short videos v2.5” at the CodeCanyon platform for $34 (approximately Rs 2,567).

It is now claimed that the Mitron app is a repackaged version of TicTic, which is a TikTok clone.

It is advised not to install such apps as they may be harmful to your phone. And it might expose personal date in the internet world.