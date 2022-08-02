Examination dates for CUET PG announced, to begin from Sep 1

New Delhi: The examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2022 have been announced.

UGC chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said the CUET PG 2022 will be conducted from September 1 to 7 and from September 9-11.

The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit cards will be announced later on. The detailed schedule along with the test paper code, shift and time will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Kumar added.

NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in participating universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximate 500 cities and 13 cities outside India.

The candidates are also advised to regularly visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can write to [email protected]

Prof. Kumar said that the admit cards for the candidates of Phase II of CUET UG, whose examinations are scheduled on August 4, 5 and 6, the details of the Examination Centre are being released.

“Every effort is being made to provide candidates their first (earlier) choice of city,” said Prof Kumar.

However, due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases, which is being done as per the policy of the NTA.

Prof. Kumar added that such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at a different city allotted now, or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date, i.e., after August 10, 2022. These candidates have been requested to exercise this option before downloading their admit cards.

A few representations were also received from the candidates of CUET UG who have other entrance and competitive examinations during this period, or who have been affected by flood, etc. Such requests have been considered and their city and date has been changed.

The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. Examination for the first slot was completed and the exam for the second slot will begin from August 4.

After completing the examination for the second slot of CUET UG, the national testing agency will start the examination process for the CUET PG from September 1.