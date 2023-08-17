Does Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill prescribes 7 year jail or lifer for Sedition?

New Delhi: The proposed Section 150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill under chapter “acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India” reads, “Whoever, purposely or knowingly by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or imprisonment that may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to a fine.”

About this bill a report by News 18 reads, “The proposed clause 150 tightens the statute of sedition under a new nomenclature.”

It is to be noted that earlier this month Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three criminal justice system related important Bills that will completely overhaul the British-era laws — the Indian Penal Code (1860), Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), and the Indian Evidence Act (1872).