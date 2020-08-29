chhattisgarh flood 2020
Photo credit: NDTV

CWC Issues Red Bulletin for Chhattisgarh due to ‘Extreme Flood Situation’

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a red bulletin for Chhattisgarh as ‘extreme floods’ are likely to lash the state.

According to the red bulletin, River Kharun at Pathardihi in Raipur district was flowing above the danger mark at a level of 280.47 m today.

Similarly River Mahanadi at Surajgarh in Raigarh district was flowing at a danger level of 200.74 m while Mahanadi at Kalma in Janjgir-Champa district was flowing above the danger level of 2020.39 meter earlier today.

