Jaipur: Black fungus infection (Mucormycosis) has been declared as an epidemic in Rajasthan on Wednesday, informed officials. The infection is primarily affecting the people who have recovered from Covid-19.

According to reports, currently as many as 100 patients have been found being infected with black fungus in Rajasthan. A separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment of the same.

As per the state’s Principal Health Secretary, Mucormycosis is a notifiable disease under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020. Necessary steps have been ensured for the treatment of black fungus along with the coronavirus.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 infections, 40 patients of Mucormycosis (black fungus) has been admitted in Sir Gangaram Hospital while 16 others on the waiting list for beds on Wednesday, added report.

It is to be noted that people with diabetes are more prone to getting the black fungus infection.

As of now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country which includes Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

As per the Union Health Ministry, people catch Mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

Recently in an online event, director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) Prof. R.K. Dhiman said: “Mucormycosis is an uncommon, opportunistic invasive fungal infection which occurs in immune-suppressed patients. Uncontrolled diabetes is the most common risk factor for acquiring this infection. These fungal spores are present in the air, soil and on decomposed debris and gain entry into sinuses and lungs by breathing contaminated air. Covid-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes, undergoing treatment with steroids, are at heightened risk of the infection.”

Mucormycosis is not contagious, hence one cannot get from another infected person. Self-care measures are the best way to prevent this type of infection. It is important stay safe while being in outdoors and wearing a mask as well as covering the wounds with bandage might help prevent fungal infections.