All 75 UP districts are now corona infected

Lucknow: With Chandauli reporting its first Corona positive case, late on Wednesday night, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are now Corona infected.

The state, till Wednesday night, had reported 3,758 Corona positive cases out of which, 2,514 cases have been reported from nine districts, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad. The number of deaths due to the deadly virus stands at 87.

Principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the recovery rate was increasing which was a good sign.

He said that the ‘Aarogya App’ was being increasingly used and alerts were being followed for detection of new patients.

He said that testing had also increased in all districts, especially for migrant workers who are coming from other states.