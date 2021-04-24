AIIMS Postpones INI CET PG 2021 Entrance Exam

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the INI CET entrance exam for July 2021 session scheduled to be held next month amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, AIIMS will release the revised dates for the conduct of the examinations in due course of time.

“In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI CET PG JULY [MD/MS/DM (6yrs.)/M.Ch.(6yrs.)/MDS)] for July 2021 session entrance examination scheduled in May 2021,” Assistant Controller of Examinations said in a notice issued on the AIIMS’s website.

As a replacement date for the examination has not been declared yet, the students will have to log on to www.aiimsexams.ac.in where the revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified.

