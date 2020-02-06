AAP in trouble, so Kejriwal remembers Hanuman: Javadekar

New Delhi: The BJP has attacked the Aam Aadmi Party Convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reciting “Hanuman Chalisa” during campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal was seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa in some of his election rallies. After which it is being said on social media that ‘Hanumanji’ has also become an issue in the elections this time.

Union Minister and BJP’s Delhi Assembly election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, however, targeted Kejriwal for this.

On Thursday, Javadekar tweeted: “AAP is in trouble in Delhi elections, so Arvind Kejriwal is now remembering the ‘Sankat Mochan.”

“Sankat Mochan” is often referred to Lord Hanuman by the Hindus, who believe that the recitation of the “Hanuman Chalisa” acts as a sheild against any kind of crisis.

Javadekar also tweeted a couplet of Kabir: “Dukh main sumiran sab karein, sukh main karein na koi; jo sukh main sumiran karein, dukh kahe hoy (Everyone remembers God in times of crisis, but no one does that when times are good. If one remembers Him in happiness, then why be sad.”

The campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Voting for all the 70 seats will be held on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.