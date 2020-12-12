youth died in road accident in dhenkanal
Representational Image

10 dead as two vehicles collide with each other in Rajasthan

By WCE 3

Jaipur: At least 10 persons were killed and some others sustained critical injuries following a tragic road mishap in Chittorgarh of Rajasthan this evening.

According to reports, the road accident took place when two vehicles collided with each other killing all the deceased on the spot.

Police along with the locals carried out the rescue operation and rushed the injured persons to the nearby hospital for treatment.

More details awaited.

