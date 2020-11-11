Suffering From COVID? Skin Allergies And Rashes Might Be With You For Months

Bhubaneswar: In a major study, researchers have found that some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms even after their initial infection has cleared.

While Coronavirus is a respiratory infection, but in some cases, it can also affect the skin. Skin gets affected easily because coronavirus first comes in contact with the skin and mucous membrane. Numerous studies are investigating the symptoms of coronavirus appearing on the skin in different forms like rashes, blisters, irritation, dermatitis, etc.

A new study done by King’s College, London has now highlighted that a persistent skin rash can be a prominent typical sign of developing COVID-19 infection, after cough, fever and breathlessness.

Further, clinicians were contacted in June and August to update COVID-19 laboratory test results and the duration of patients suffering from COVID-19 skin symptoms. According to the study, the team defined long haulers as anyone with skin symptoms of COVID-19 that persisted for at least 60 days.

The research comes from Massachusetts General Hospital, that persistent skin-related symptoms exists in some COVID-19 patients long after the respiratory disease was cleared from their system.

The Researchers report that some ‘long-haul’ COVID-19 patients have experienced urticarial eruptions, morbilliform, papulosquamous eruptions, and swelling and redness on their hands and feet.

While coronavirus symptoms are very similar to other viral infections, the symptoms should never be taken lightly.

“Many viral infections can affect the skin, so it’s not surprising that we are seeing these rashes in COVID-19. However, it is important that people know that in some cases, a rash may be the first or only symptom of the disease. So if you notice a new rash, you should take it seriously and get it tested as soon as possible.” said Dr Veronique Bataille.