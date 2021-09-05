OSSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for the post of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer

Are you a graduate and looking for a job in the government sector. Well, the OSSC (Odisha Staff Selection Commission) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon for the posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer under Finance Department, Odisha.

The vacancies are limited to 15 posts and are on a contractual basis.

OSSC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Start of online application: September 3, 2021

Last date for online application: October 8, 2021

Age limit:

The minimum age limit for the candidate is 21 years as on 01.01. 2021.

The maximum age limit for the post is 32 years as on 01.01. 2021.

The candidates belonging to SEBC, SC, ST category get an age relaxation of 5 years. On the other hand, the candidates in the PwD category get a relaxation of 10 years.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognised university. They must have proficiency in use of computer, internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis and presentation.

Exam fee:

The applicant will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 online. However, the candidates who come under the SC/ST/PWD category can apply free of cost.

Procedure of Selection:

Applicants have to face the examination in two Tiers in order to qualify for the job.

The Tier I is a Computer based recruitment examination and comprises of objective questions of 100 marks. The total questions will be 100 and has to be answered within 1.5 hours. However, there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Tier II examination is a Viva Voce Test which consists of 10 marks.

How to apply: Candidates can apply on the official website of OSSC.

