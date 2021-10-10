Know what your zodiac signs predict this week, 10 to 16 October, 2021

Read your horoscope for the week to know what the stars have in store for you.

Aries

Aries will experience good news in the field of career, as new opportunities are likely to knock on their door this week. Money matters may solve and old deals will show good results. However, financially it is advisable to keep an eye on expenses, orelse careless expenditures can drain your pockets.

People with Aries sign will get to meet new people this week, as being social will be one of their habits. Which can also bring employment to unemployed Aries. Property deals are likely to crack or land related issue will get solve.

Towards the end of the week, for Aries who are planning anything related to abroad, will see get good news regarding their project.

Coming to love and relationship, committed Aries will experience a stronger bond with their loved ones. For those dating, it is possible that your relationship might lead to marriage. Whereas, for singles, being social might help you meet someone your heart will skip a beat for.

Family relationships will see a little hiccups, but mostly good times will be shared.

Health wise, no major worries are on the way. However, do not neglect to overview on your current health issues.

Taurus

Taurus, this comes comes with a warning for you, do not trust anyone! This week, you might face betrayal from a close one, so keep track of how much you share and with whom. It is also advisable to keep patience, as you might experience some mental turbulence and even a small issue can ignite a spark to your temper.

Do not miss any job opportunity that comes your way this week, or you may regret it later. Your hard work done in these days will definitely see good results in the future.

If any legal issue occurs, it will be beneficial for it to get resolved by outside the court. If needed, don’t hesitate to take the help of your parents.

Long term travel plans with family might add on your bucket list this week.

Committed Taurus might receive surprise gifts from their partners, but singles will find solace in their own company.

Minor health issues might occur during this period. Therefore, keep a rain check on your health meter throughout the week.

Gemini

Gemini will be in profit if they can keep aside their ego and make the most out of an opportunity that comes their way this week. Do not hesitate to back out from your position if that is what’s needed to achieve a goal. Try to understand that won’t always go as we plan.

To live a life of your own, a lot many opportunities will come your in the future, Gemini.

For Geminis working on any research, will see good results this week. Even a little bit of hard work during this time, will bring good fortune in the future.

Before investing amount of money in any huge project, make sure to take advise of your well wishers, or else your money could get stuck.

In love and relationship, committed Geminis can be a victim of misunderstandings with their partners. Therefore, try your best to not let any turbulence effect your relationship.

However, married Geminis will get to experience sweet moments with their special someone. Singles on the other hand, will enjoy their own company.

Health could deteriorate this week, either because of an old disease that might show up or because of seasonal flu.

Cancer

Cancer needs to understand that things don’t always pan out the way we think, sometimes listening to others turns more profitable. Do not hold on to petty issues and try to be kind to everyone around you.

Financial trouble can hit in business so think twice before spending money on a something big. You may feel like your days are running slow this week but try not to be lazy or irresponsible.

For committed Cancer it is advisable to give time to your partner and try to understand their mood, or misunderstandings may create.

You may feel some kind of pressure from the sides of your In-laws.

Stomach related issues can appear this week, keep check of what you consume.

Leo

You will need the help of both you seniors and your juniors to complete your tasks this week, Leo. Therefore, be humble to everyone around you in order for them to help you.

Quite a few opportunities will arise this week for you to prove your worth on the work field. Promotion in job can happen, which will also bring more work load.

Land and property related issues will get solved with the help of a friend or relative.

Towards the mid of the week, you might cross path with an old acquaintance. Parent Leos will also receive some good news related to their kids. Even Leos preparing for exams or any competition are likely to receive positive news. Overall the week ahead will be prosperous for this sign.

Towards the end of the week, Leo must expect some guests, whose arrival will fill the home with happiness.

Committed Leos have nothing to worry as the week will only bring more sweeter and peaceful time with their partners.

Scorpio

Restrict yourself from involving into any fight, as it might cause turbulence in you personal life and effect in your mental growth.

On work front, stay focused on your aim, and stay aware of hidden enemies.

During the mid of the week, an elderly person can prove to be a huge help for you. Keep trying hard to achieve your goals, results are sure to be good. However, to move forward in life, you will need to push yourself a little harder this week.

You might meet an argument with your love partner towards the end of the week, which would need instant care or else will turn more ugly in the future.

Scorpios are likely to be under stress for their special someone’s health.

Virgo

This week will be very confusing for Virgo. It will be a mixture of hot and cold. The beginning of the week will bring a huge test for this sign. Do not make such promises to anyone this week, that will be hard for you to keep, because it will definitely effect close relationships in the future.

During the mid of the week, an elderly person’s help will resolve any land or property related issue.

You might experience stress due to your kids and family in the coming days. Also, try to stay away from any kind of bad habit and kindly drive slowly and safely.

Coming to love and relationships, this week is lucky for Virgo. For singles crushing over someone, this is the right time confess your love. Whereas for committed Virgos, your bonding with your partner will only strengthen this week.

Libra

For Libras this week is supposed to open doors to various opportunities. Land and property related cases will see positive results and winning is guaranteed. If you are thinking of starting a new project, this is the right time to go for it. Hard work will definitely pay off in the coming future.

Libras owning a wholesale business are likely to receive a huge profit. Politician Libras will earn their much awaited position this week. Your decisions will be highly praised by others.

An old acquaintance might come to recue, when it comes to an an old unsolved issue.

Committed Libras, will take a sigh of relief as misunderstandings in their relationship will fly away. Happy family times are must for this sign to celebrate in the coming days.

Short distance travel will add on the their to do list this week. Also try not to avoid other relations around you, and keep track of your per day activities.

Sagittarius

This week will be very lucky for Sagittarius. From the beginning of the week, good news will shower upon you. Success is guaranteed at work place and more doors for financial income will open for you. However, expenditures on lifestyle will also exceed your budget this week.

Buying and selling of property will also be possible this week. Yet, make sure to take advice from an elderly and read the contract very keenly before signing any documents.

Towards the end of the week, focus on the long term profit, as short term ones can end up in demise in the near future. Make sure to keep your emotions in control and make logical decisions.

Committed Sagittarius will get to spend quality time with their partner, and singles will spend the week being high on life and having fun with friends.

Capricorn

This week will be much better than the last one for Capricorn. They are likely to find peace in helping a close friend, during the beginning of the week.

Albeit work load, Capricorns will be able to complete their tasks on time. Seniors are likely to praise their work on the coming days.

With the help of an old acquaintance, a long unsolved issue will see ray of hope.

Towards the end of the week, Capricorns will receive good news regarding work and finance.

Coming to love and relationship, committed people with this sign, will face some ups and down in their relationship. Singles, need to socialize a little in order to take a step forward towards finding their special someone.

Expect some guest this week, they will bring a happy atmosphere along with them.

Do not neglect your health, or else you might end up in the hospital. Accidents are predicted, therefore it is advisable to drive slow and safe.

Aquarius

This week, try not to sit ideal and live everything on time, Aquarius. Tackle every situation that comes your way, and that is the only way to find a closure. Do not forget that handwork always pays off.

On work place, stay aware of your enemies as they might get triggered and cause some harm to you. Aquarius trying hard to achieve their goals will have to wait a little longer for their results.

Towards the end of the week, you might feel depressed due to budget exceeding expenditures especially spent on house maintenance.

Court cases might take longer to to resolve that is why it is advisable to solve it before it becomes huge. Make sure to not sign any documents without a thorough reading.

In love and relationship, Aquarius taking a step forward towards their love life might need to calm down a little as your decisions could get you in trouble in the near future. However, committed ones will receive full support from their partner.

Health wise, stay conscious of seasonal flu, and do not skip meals or be an irresponsible eater.

Pisces

Pisces needs to calm down this week, works done in a hurry can get them in trouble. It is advisable to stay alert on your every activity, whether it concerns office work or house chores.

People of this sign looking for a career change, might need to think deeply into this matter before taking a decision. Also, try to avoid being nosy.

During the mid of the week, money spent on plans after proper research on it, will bring prosperity. Yet, do not forget to take advice from a well-wisher before taking such big step.

However, if opportunities open for new financial growth, then do not miss out on it or keep it hanging for long.

Pisces preparing for exams or competitions are likely to hear some good news regarding it.

On love and relationship front, make sure to patiently come to a decision and count your steps.

A family member’s health might become a reason for your stress, but in the meantime it is also necessary to not avoid your own mental and physical health.