Here’s How To Get Pan Card In 10 Minutes With Aadhaar Card For Free

Just like the Aadhar card has been made a necessary document by the government for all of us, similarly, the PAN card is also a necessary document for all of us. Let us tell you that this card is advocated by the Income Tax Department. PAN card has become so important for all of us, like Aadhaar card, that neither can we open our account in any bank without it, apart from this you cannot fill your income tax return.

If you want to make a big transaction in the ban, then you need a PAN card for this. Now if it is so necessary for your money related work, besides this, you need a PAN card for many other things, now if you do not have a PAN card yet, then let us tell you that it is now should be made.

Because it has become very easy to create PAN card at this time, you can make your own PAN card in your home through your Aadhaar card in minutes. Although first you had to wait long after filling the long form for this, after that you used to get the PAN card, although at this time you do not need to do this, you can easily go online and get your PAN card very easily in minutes.

Today we are going to tell you some important and step by step points for this, using which you can create your PAN card with Aadhar card in just minutes for free. Let’s know!

How to get new and free PAN card with Aadhar card in just few clicks

Before telling you about this here, let us give some other information, here you are givPen that just like Aadhaar card is issued by UIDAI i.e. Unique Identification Authority of India, similarly PAN card is issued by Income Tax Department. It is issued on behalf of you, informing you that if you apply for your PAN card online at this time, then within 10 minutes you get your new free PAN card in a PDF format.

If you want to get your PAN card within minutes of sitting at home for free, then you have to follow some steps.

For this, you have to go to the online portal of the Income Tax Department

After going here, you have to click on the Instant PAN through Aadhaar seen in the Quick Links section.

After this you have to click on Get New Pan

Here you have to enter your Aadhaar number, after that you have to generate an OTP after entering the captcha code, which is going to go to your number which is linked to the Aadhaar card.

Now you have to enter this received OTP here

After this you have to validate your Aadhaar details

You also have the option that you can validate your email ID for your PAN card as well.

Now after exchanging your Aadhaar details on behalf of UIDAI, you are going to be given an instant PAN card, the process takes only around 10 minutes.

You can easily get PAN card received in this PDF format by going to check status/download PAN and entering your Aadhaar card number

You will receive this PAN card on your registered email ID in PDF Format, if your email ID is registered with the Aadhaar database.

