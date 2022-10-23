Health Benefits of sweet corn: improves heart health and more

Sweet corn is the most versatile ingredient of all and is one of the simplest and purest summer delights. Boiled or roasted corn makes the best and healthiest snack for small hunger. However, rolling its flour makes the crunchiest tortilla wraps and nachos. These delicious kernels are not only tasty but also come with various benefits.

Sweet corn has the tendency to improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease, as well as type 2 diabetes, and even cancer.

Due to various misconceptions, sweet corn is the most underrated food. Some people assume that it is abundant in sugar due to its name. But, it is a myth. The nutritional value of sweet corn is equivalent to that of whole cereal grain. It is high in fiber and contains various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Nutritional Value of Sweet Corn

Corn of every type is dense in carbohydrates and high in fiber. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

According to a report in HealthifyMe, per hundred grams of sweet corn contains around 86 Kcal of calories, 18.70 g of carbohydrates, 3.27 g of protein, 1.35 g of fat, 2 g of dietary fiber, 15 mg of sodium, 270 mg of potassium, and 47 µg of carotene-ß.

Health Benefits of Sweet Corn

High in Fiber

The biggest asset of sweet corn is that it is high in fiber. Dietary fiber is beneficial for overall health, especially the digestive system. Apart from its protection of the heart and type 2 diabetes, it provides soothing from bowel cancer.

Moreover, it ensures that one feels fuller without overeating. This makes it the best diet food, for those intending to lose weight.

Improves Heart Health

The fiber content of sweet corn makes it heart-friendly as well. The potential of fiber to decrease blood pressure and cholesterol plays a role in preventing heart disease.

It is a fact that overeating affects the heart, and because sweet corn is also filling that allows one to eat less, this helps keep the heart healthy as well as results in healthy weight loss.

Studies have found that people who consume high dietary fiber can dramatically lower their risk of heart disease. Additionally, mortality (death) from heart disease was lower in those who consumed more fiber.

Corn provides a decent amount of fiber and adding it to the diet may boost the intake of dietary fiber. Thus, eating corn may keep your heart healthy.

Rich in Antioxidants

Cells in the body regularly confront a number of threats. These dangers range from a lack of nourishment to viral infection. Another such hazard is substances known as free radicals. They are capable of causing cell damage.

These can also cause damage to genetic material. Some excessive physical activities, exposure to cigarette smoke, and air pollution also produce free radicals.

The leftover free radicals are known to cause various diseases such as heart disease, cognitive decline, cancer, and even vision loss.

To protect the body from these consequences, our body must combat excessive radicals. This is when the need for antioxidants kicks in, as they help get rid of harmful free radicals.

Sweet corn is filled with antioxidants and is rich in vitamin C. It is a potent antioxidant food that protects cells from damage. This allows vitamin C to prevent heart disease and cancer.

Yellow sweet corn contains the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin; antioxidants that can help combat free radical damage.

Improves Eye Health

Talking about free radicals, it can also lead to poor eyesight. In extreme cases, it may even cause loss of vision.

The carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin present in sweet corn, are also antioxidants that can help combat free radical damage.

Hence, these are beneficial for eye health as they reduce lens damage that leads to cataracts.

According to a study, high blood levels of these carotenoids are beneficial to lower the incidence of both macular degeneration and cataracts.

Enhances Memory

Corn promotes healthy cognitive (brain) function. It also lowers the risk of memory, especially in the elderly.

Sweet corn contains a high concentration of vitamin B1, often known as thiamine, which is required to make acetylcholine in our bodies. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that helps people remember. Having good levels of acetylcholine may improve memory.

In addition to it, sweet corn minimizes the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Hence, eating these sweet delicious kernels may help as a memory booster.