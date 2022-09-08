Health benefits of guava, check details here!

Guavas Psidium guajava are tropical fruits with yellowish-green skins that are indigenous to Central America. Guava was first sold in the market in Florida in 1847 and between 1948 and 1969. It is believed that the fruit was introduced in India by the Portuguese in early 17th century. The fruit is considered to be a powerhouse of health being a rich source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, potassium, manganese, and antioxidants. Guavas are also low in calories and rich in protein and fiber. Minerals like zinc, calcium, and iron are present in smaller quantities as well. The seeds and rind of the fruit are supposed to be just as nutritious as the flesh of the fruit.

One major threat to the growth of this fruit is that a sudden dip in temperature can cause guava trees to die.

Nutritional facts about guava

Guavas are said to be great for boosting immunity in general. Apart from that they help manage diabetes and promote good heart health. They are also said to help with weight loss, and to have anti-aging properties. Guavas are also said to help with different types of cancer.

Guava is called the queen of fruits all because of its medical properties and capabilities. Guava is a great source of vitamin C and fibers that act as antioxidants. These antioxidants have are very helpful in reducing or stopping harmful effects related to oxidation.

Given below are some nutritional facts about guava:

Guava contains 21% vitamin A that helps brighten up your skin and maintains mucous membranes.

It contains 20% folate that works well for pregnant women and prevents neural tube damage.

Lycopene found in pink coloured guavas are good for protecting skin against ultraviolet rays (UV) and also prevents prostate cancer.

Guavas have higher potassium content than bananas and this helps regulate high blood pressure.

Guavas also contains Vitamin B5 which makes up for 9% of the daily recommended intake and Vitamin B6 enough for 8% of the daily recommended intake.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of raw guava fruit contain:

68 calories

14.32 g of carbohydrates

8.92 g of sugars

18 g of calcium

0.95 g of fat

2.55 g of protein

5.4 g of dietary fiber

22 g of magnesium (6% of the daily recommended intake)

40 g phosphorous (6% of the daily recommended intake)

417 mg of potassium (9% of the daily recommended intake)

228.3 mg of vitamin C (275% of the daily recommended intake)

624 international units of vitamin A

Guavas are generally eaten fresh. They can be consumed raw, or made into beverages.

Guava has great medicinal benefits, but it must be consumed within the limit. Guava contains fructose, which may be harmful to your health if consumed in large quantities. Consuming large number of guavas has also been associated with cough and common cold, as well as could cause acidity.

Health benefits of Guava

Helps manage blood-sugar : Guava has a high content of fiber and glycaemic index that helps prevent the development of diabetes. Fiber content regulates blood sugar levels from spiking, while higher glycemic index also restricts the blood sugar from spiking. Guava leaf extract has properties that improve blood sugar levels and help long-term blood sugar control. It also helps manage insulin resistance. It has been seen that drinking guava leaf tea after meals reduced blood sugar spikes by moderating the absorption of glucose. The leaves also inhibit several enzymes that convert carbohydrates into glucose during digestion, which would be useful for people with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

The magnesium present in the fruit helps to relax the muscles and nerves, as well as blood vessels of the body. Guava is certainly helpful to relax the muscles, combat stress and give the system a good energy boost.

Recipe for making guava tea

Since guava leaf has many health benefits as discussed in the article above, it is a good idea to consume the extract a few times a week. However, since consuming the direct extract might not taste great, given below is a simple recipe for making tea out of guava leaves. The following recipe serves one.