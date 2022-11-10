Man sold lands & borrowed money for treatment of kidney ailment now seeks your help to stay alive

Every married Hindu woman expresses her respect for her husband’s longevity and wears red conches on both the hands and applies sindoor (vermilion) by parting her hair. On different occasions, she keeps fast and prays for her husband’s well-being. In times of sadness and sickness, she stands like a strong pillar beside her husband and does all possible efforts to keep him safe and sound. One such vivid example has now come to the fore where a woman named Sanghamitra Nayak, even after knowing that her husband’s both the kidneys are almost damaged, vows not to abandon him, but rather to stay strong and untied till the end of her life.

Sanghamitra had married to Pranay Kumar Nayak of Kania village under Kakatpur tehsil of Odisha’s Puri district a year ago. He has been working in marketing for 7 years in a private company. But after a few months of marriage, Pranay felt pain in his stomach and an X-ray showed that both his kidneys were damaged. The husband and wife, who dreamt of building a happy and bright future, are torn apart by the pain of life. Over the years, he has already spent more than 6 lakh rupees on treatment. About 35 to 40 thousand rupees are spent on dialysis per month.

The poor couple has already sold their lands and borrowed money from their relatives and friends to meet Pranay’s medical expenses. However, they are still fighting and fighting against the disease, luck, time and circumstances.

The situation has become such that Pranay’s old father is now urging the doctors to transplant his kidney into his son’s body. But, even for that too, about 15 lakhs of rupees is needed.

Sanghamitra is not leaving any stones unturned to help Pranay to recover from his sickness. Now she is working at the aahaar centre and taking Pranay to the hospital in auto for medication. While the doctor is setting the deadline for the surgery, the couple is trying to avoid it because they cannot afford the huge amount of money for the kidney transplantation. So much of money is beyond the source of income and arrangement of the family, which is facing hardships to arrange even the daily meals.

While his parents are living in the village, Pranay is staying in Bhubaneswar along with his wife for treatment. Finding no source of solace, Pranay and his family members are pleading you for your generous financial help. They also appeal to the district administration and State government to support them monetarily so that Pranay’s life can be saved.

Here are Pranay’s details. As it is only your generous help can give him a new life, kindly support his treatment: