Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone collborates for new project

Ranveer shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram account and wrote, "Unveil the secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal."

By Jyotishree Kisan
Ranveer and Deepika
Image Credit: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to star in a new project very soon. Ranveer shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram account and wrote, “Unveil the secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal on @showme.the.secret #Showmethesecret.”

The video begins with Deepika at a police station, lodging a complaint with the cops that her husband has gone missing. Elsewhere, Ranveer can be seen getting into action mode. We can also see Ram Charan running after a man and Trish Krishnan outside a police station.

“Some secrets should remain secrets. Some questions are best left unanswered. Some mysteries are better left unsolved. Coming soon…” the promo reads.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. The movie is all set to release on July 20, 2023. Recently, the first song of the flick Tum Kya Mile has been released.

