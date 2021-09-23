Watch: Bodygaurd of Shilpa-Raj winning hearts on Internet for his loyalty

Businessman Raj Kundra returned home on Tuesday after being granted bail on the pornography case. He stepped out of the jail on September 21 after nearly two months and reunited with his family. In the midst of it, Shilpa Shetty’s bodyguard Ravi, is winning hearts for his dedication towards the couple.

Bollywood celebs like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, have a massive fan following both globally and in India. Their fans can be seen surrounding them in a huge number when they are spotted anywhere out in the city. Interestingly not just these B-town actors but also there personal bodyguards have a fan following of their own.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s bodyguard has caught the attention of netizens after a video of his went viral. In the video the actor’s loyal protector can be seen running infront of Kundra’s car as he reached his Mumbai home, making way for the vehicle amid a sea of paparazzi and on-lookers.

No sooner did the video hit the Internet, fans have been applauding him for his dedication towards his service.

The video has garnered more than 8 lakh 51 thousand views, and thousands of comments praising Ravi. One comment read, “Hats off salute to such loyalty” and “Viral loyalty is very important in any relationship. always choose loyal people around you whom you know will stick with your no matter what life throws at you,” wrote another.