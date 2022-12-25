Tunisha Sharma death: co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested for abetment of suicide

In an update on Tunisha Sharma's death case, the police have arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306.

Entertainment
tunisha sharma death
Image credit- Instagram/Tunisha Sharma

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,’ reportedly died of suicide on Sunday. In an update, the police have arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the reports, Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the two recently broke up, which purportedly prompted her to commit suicide.

Notably, Sheezan will be produced before the Vasai court today.

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

The young actress had featured in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’.

