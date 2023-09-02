Tamil Actor and renowned comedian RS Shivaji passes away at 66

Chennai: Tamil cinema mourns the loss of a beloved figure today as veteran actor RS Shivaji, best known for his memorable comedy roles in Kamal Hassan’s films during the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away at the age of 66.

RS Shivaji, a versatile artist whose contributions to Indian cinema extended beyond acting, left an indelible mark on audiences with his remarkable performances in films like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Anbe Sivam, and Unnaipol Oruvam, among many others. His comedic timing and expressive acting endeared him to both fans and critics alike.

In addition to his acting prowess, RS Shivaji also worked tirelessly behind the scenes, serving as an assistant director, sound designer, and line producer on various film projects. His dedication and multifaceted talents enriched the Tamil film industry and left a lasting legacy.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of cinema enthusiasts, and the film fraternity extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans. RS Shivaji’s contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered fondly, and his work will continue to bring joy to generations of moviegoers.

The news of RS Shivaji’s demise has left the film industry and his admirers in mourning.