Mumbai: After budding actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, Taapsee Pannu lent her support to the latter.

On Sunday, Taapsee took to her Instagram account and called Kashyap one of the “biggest” feminists.

“For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” Taapsee, who worked with Kashyap in “Manmarziyaan”, wrote.

A day ago, Payal opened up against Kashyap,tweeting :”@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!.”

Meanwhile, Kashyap has denied the allegations.

“What’s the matter? You took so much time to try and silence me. Okay no problem. You spoke so many untruths while trying to silence me that being a woman, you are trying to drag in another as well. Have some limit, madam. I would just like to say that whatever charges have been made are baseless,” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.