Sunny Deol surprises fans during Gadar-2 screening, pays visit to Chitra Cinema in Mumbai

Sunny Deol surprised his fans as he paid a visit to Chitra Cinema in Mumbai after a show of Gadar 2 ended.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
sunny deol in gadar 2 theater
Pic Credits: ANI

Mumbai (ANI): Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ has created a rampage at the box office as it has minted Rs 134 crore in just 3 days.

On August 13 that is yesterday, Sunny Deol surprised his fans as he paid a visit to Chitra Cinema in Mumbai after a show of the movie ended, said reliable reports.

Must Read

Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon sparks dating rumours with…

FIR against Kannada actor Upendra over controversial remark

Sunny Deol was welcomed to the theatre with a thunderous applause from the ecstatic fans.

Sunny was even seen thanking the fans for their love and support.

He also interacted with his fans. He then left the hall with a huge trail of fans following him to quite some distance.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans