Sunny Deol surprises fans during Gadar-2 screening, pays visit to Chitra Cinema in Mumbai

Mumbai (ANI): Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ has created a rampage at the box office as it has minted Rs 134 crore in just 3 days.

On August 13 that is yesterday, Sunny Deol surprised his fans as he paid a visit to Chitra Cinema in Mumbai after a show of the movie ended, said reliable reports.

Sunny Deol was welcomed to the theatre with a thunderous applause from the ecstatic fans.

Sunny was even seen thanking the fans for their love and support.

He also interacted with his fans. He then left the hall with a huge trail of fans following him to quite some distance.