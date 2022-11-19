Suniel Shetty speaks about people dying from heart attack while working out

Several cases of people dying of heart attack while working out in the gym has surfaced online in the past year. Many celebrities have also been on this list- from South superstar Puneeth Rajkumar comedian Raju Srivastav, Salman Khan’s 50-year-old body double Sagar Pandey and the most recent death of Siddhant Suryavanshi. These deaths have thrown an open a discussion on the connection between gym workouts and heart attack. Now, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is a fitness freak himself has spoken about the issue and it is something all fitness enthusiast must listen to.

Suniel Shetty, who is eagerly awaiting his upcoming web series Dharavi Bank, recently did an interview with the Times Of India. In the discussion, he said that the real problem lies in the supplements and steroids people consume before working out. “The workout is not the problem” the Hera Pheri actor said.

He further said that the people working out in gym are not stretching themselves beyond their limits, but the heart failure and not heart attack that occurs when one indulges in supplements and steroids. In addition, eating right and getting the right amount of sleep is also important for those who go for extreme workout regime. “All these things play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. I am sure gyms are doing what is required,” Shetty added.

Apart from that, Suniel Shetty said that Post COVID, everyone need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous.

On work front, Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in a series called Dharavi Bank, which also features Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The story of the web series revolves around a gangster family set in the world’s biggest slum area located in Mumbai’s suburbs ‘Dharavi.’