SSR’s MS dhoni the untold story to re-release in theatres

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is being re-released in Indian theatres by Star Studios. The movie is all set to release on May 12 in an attempt to give the fans yet another chance to enjoy the story of India’s most successful cricket skipper on the big screen.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star Revealed, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen.”

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May. pic.twitter.com/9npqKyapnd — Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) May 4, 2023

The biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant’s career, and he went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year’s awards ceremonies for his performance in the film.

The blockbuster movie is all set to re-release in cinemas after 7 years of its theatrical release. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey, and it also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla, and Anupam Kher. The flick will hit the big screen once again on May 12th.

The lead actor of the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor’s Mumbai apartment was where he was found dead. The cricketer was “shattered” by the news of Sushant’s death, according to Neeraj Pandey.