Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized in Mumbai, Rhea Kapoor pays her visit

Shehnaaz Gill, who gained immense popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has left her fans concerned with the recent news of her hospitalization. The actress to Instagram Live to share that she is currently recovering from food poisoning at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz Gill fell ill during the promotional activities for her recently released movie ‘Thank you for coming.’ In a noteworthy mention, the co-producer of the film Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to Shehnaaz during her stay at the hospital, showing her support.

In the film ‘thank you for Coming,’ Shehnaaz Gill stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. The film has been produced by Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion pictures. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film hit the theatres on October 6.

During her Instagram Live session from the hospital, Shehnaaz appeared in the hospital attire, lying on a hospital bed. She reassured her fans saying that it would take some time for her to recover. She said that Everyone’s time comes and goes. She reassured her fans saying that she was feeling all the more better.

In the film ‘Thank You for Coming,’ Shehnaaz Gill is seen essaying the role of Rushi Kalra.