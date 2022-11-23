Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri to make her debut in Bollywood soon

Bollywood mega star Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri is all set make the debut in the Bollywood film industry with Soumendra Padhi’s upcoming next. film maker Soumendra Padhi is well known for having directed the film Budhia Singh: Born to Run, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film won the Best Children’s Film award at the National Film Awards in the year 2016. Padhi has also been the director of the very famous Netfilx series Jamtara, the second season of which is recently started streaming on the OTT platform. He has now picked Alizeh Agnihotri as one of the leading faces of his next film, which is yet tobe titled. According to reports, the shooting of the film is already on floors. So fans can expect the film to hit the screens anytime between mid to end of next year, 2023.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the first born to Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. She is also the eldest grandchild of the Khan family. Since the time she was a child, she wanted to pursue acting as her career. Alizeh was even professionally trained by Saroj khan until her death in 2020. She also has a brother named Ayaan Agnihotri. Her father, Atul Agnihotri has featured in films like Sir, Krantiveer, and Aatish among others. He has also stepped in as a director in films like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004) and Hello (2008). Not only that, but Atul has also produced films including Radhe, Bharat, Bodyguard among several others.

Coming back to Alizeh, the star kid is a 22 year old, who currently enjoys a following of 133k fans over Instagram. She maintains a well-to-do social life. She is often seen at parties and Bollywood events, mostly with her uncle, Salman Khan. Followers await Alizeh Agnihotri to make her debut in Bollywood, and expect it super soon!