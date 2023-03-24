Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Parineeta, Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar no more

The film-maker Pradeep Sarkar was rushed to a hospital at 3 am on March 24 after his condition got worse and passed away

Mumbai: Bollywood Director Pradeep Sarkar,known for making films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, has passed away on Friday. He was 67.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share this sad new with everyone. He shared, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.”

As per reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. He was rushed to hospital at 3 am after his condition got worse. The 67-year-old will be cremated at Mumbai’s Santacruz crematorium on Friday ay 4 pm.

Sarkar was born in April 1955. His first directorial film was Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt stareer Parineeta. He then directed Laaga Chunari Mein Daag starring Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sensharma and Abhishek Bachchan. His directorials also include Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela, which starred Kajol,his last film. He recently directed the ZEE5 web series Duranga.

He is a recipient of the prestigious Abby Award, Rapa Award and the National Film Award.

